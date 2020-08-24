Kurn Hattin staff honored for dedication to children

service awards
Staff recipients of Service Awards at Kurn Hattin Homes (pictured from left to right): Suzanne Peltier, Daniel Barile, Robert Siegel, Meranda Chandler, Tom Fontaine, Heather Longe, Rory Longe, and Sue Kessler. Missing from photo: Wendy Burke, John Reed, and Keri Newton. Photo provided

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Thirteen staff members were the recipients of awards at the Kurn Hattin Homes for Children All Staff Meeting Aug. 19 during Training Week.

Eleven were recognized for the longevity of their service: 25 years – Susan Kessler, assistant executive director; 20 years – Thomas Fontaine, science teacher; 15 years – Suzanne Peltier, houseparent, and Heather Longe, development office manager; 10 years – Rory Longe, school custodian; five years – Keri Newton, former Dean of Students, John Reed, assistant to Residential Life, and houseparents Robert Siegel, Meranda Chandler, Wendy Burke, and Daniel Barile.

Staff recipients of “Above and Beyond Awards” at Kurn Hattin Homes: Carol Bazin and Clint Plante.
Two staff members received “Above and Beyond Awards” for stepping up to take on responsibilities outside of their normal role: Carol Bazin, co-assistant director of Residential Life, and Clint Plante, co-assistant director of Residential Life.

Through these awards, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children expresses sincere appreciation for loyalty, diligence, and dedicated service during these staff members’ tenure. We could not offer a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment without our exemplary staff!

Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Its mission: Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Follow their journey at www.kurnhattin.org.

