Kurn Hattin receives grant for PPE from Rotary

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Rotary District 7870, as part of their Global Grant Program, approved and administered a grant of $7,564 to Kurn Hattin Homes for Children.

With the reopening of the Homes and school for the academic year, Kurn Hattin was required to provide a variety of safety and protective equipment. Medical supplies such as thermometers for the cottage residences, as well as protective gear such as masks, face shields, goggles, gloves, and shoe and clothing covers were needed for the school nurses. The cost of these items was significant and unbudgeted. The Rotary’s grant made a significant impact in underwriting the cost of these urgently needed medical and protective items.

“We are both delighted and relieved to receive this Rotary grant for personal protective equipment. All of the added expenses due to the Covid-19 virus have become an unexpected burden on our overall budget, so receiving this kindness from Rotary is incredibly helpful, and we are extremely grateful. Our regional Rotary clubs have always stepped up to support our children at Kurn Hattin Homes in exceptional ways,” stated Stephen Harrison, executive director, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children.