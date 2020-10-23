Kurn Hattin Homes welcomes new trustees and incorporators

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Oct. 7, New England Kurn Hattin Homes held its annual meeting of trustees and incorporators. The board reelected eight incorporators for terms of three years: Patricia Farmer of Jaffrey, N.H., Terry Holcombe of Walpole, N.H., Lyssa Jackson of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Susan Johnson of Walpole, N.H., Brian Morgan of Putney, Vt., Michael Obuchowski of Montpelier, Vt., Elaine Sinclair of Londonderry, N.H., and Janet Wilson of Walpole, N.H.

The board elected four new incorporators for a term of three years: Wende Beck of Norwich, Vt., Heather Kampfer Hunter of Grafton, N.H., Catherine H. McGrath of Fairlee, Vt., and David Therrien of Alstead, N.H.

Terry Holcombe of Walpole, N.H. was reelected as trustee for a term of three years.

Susan Johnson of Walpole, N.H., Catherine H. McGrath of Fairlee, Vt., and Rhonda Nolan of Danbury, Conn. were elected as trustees for a term of three years.

Reelected as officers for a term of one year were President Mark Bodin of Chester, Vt., Vice President Christopher Hackett of Westminster, Vt., Treasurer Janet Wilson of Walpole, N.H., and Secretary Diane Bazin of Westminster, Vt.

Non-officers Jerry Bardwell of Middleboro, Mass. and Sheldon Scott of Bellows Falls, Vt. were both reelected as members at-large of the Executive Committee.

Kurn Hattin thanks our outgoing Trustees Brian Morgan of Putney, Vt. and Bill Scarlett of Saxtons River, Vt.; trustee and incorporator Chris Hultquist of Wilder, Vt.; incorporators Fred Dill Jr. of Walpole, N.H., Stephanie Huestis of Brattleboro, Vt., Julie Tewksbury of Keene, N.H., and Bruce Martin of Walpole, N.H.; and Second Vice President and incorporator James Lynch of Walpole, N.H., for their years of service.

For more information, go to www.kurnhattin.org.