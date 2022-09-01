Kurn Hattin Homes’ training week prepares for school year

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes’ program is year round. The week before the academic year begins, the staff participates in Training Week, and it is the only time that there is a break in our full, year-round services.

We congratulate Houseparent Robert Anderson, who received the Above & Beyond Award. This award is given in recognition for outstanding service, productivity, and dedicated service to the Homes.

However, this week isn’t only about orientating, training, organizing, and reviewing. We also eat very well. Kurn Hattin Homes is known for its delicious meals. Because all of the staff is involved in the training, including the kitchen crew, we order take-out and bring in a specialized caterer for a couple of the full days of training. This year, we had Kurn Hattin Homes’ alumnus Rocky Beliveau, Class of 2009, and owner of Rocky’s Taqueria in Claremont, N.H. feed us one day. Rocky makes a variety of delicious gourmet street tacos. We were excited to have Rocky return to the Homes to cater this event. We also had delicious breakfasts, and snacks throughout the day.

Preparation for the year ahead, and all the delicious food provided, are always excitedly anticipated and appreciated as we prepare to greet and welcome our children for the

new academic year. Everything we do is so that we are able to give the children the best experience possible.