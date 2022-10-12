Kurn Hattin Homes opens state-of-the-art technology center

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – With a transformative bequest from the estate of John A. Hubbard of Walpole, N.H., Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has a state-of-the-art technology center. Kurn Hattin Homes’ John A. & Carol A. Hubbard Technology Center’s new SmartLab is a STEAM classroom (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) developed by Creative Learning Systems. The motto is “Learning is different here.”

This amazing lab offers students an opportunity to explore a wide variety of subjects through challenge and kit-led learning, as well as a true makerspace where arts, crafts, and designs can come to life. By leveraging modern technology, our students can explore, plan, do, and reflect, then share their finished projects and the lessons they learned along the way. Our SmartLab is the first of its kind in New England. Topics include robotics, structural engineering, digital arts, 3D modeling and printing, computer programming, sensors and data science, simulations, critical thinking puzzles, and games. Taught by SmartLab Facilitator Ben Weiner, the classes will give students a strong foundation in a variety of subjects, allowing the students to often choose their own area of focus, and facilitating their development into curious scientists, savvy technologists, skilled engineers, creative artists, and industrious mathematicians. Our goal is to help our students grow to be responsible citizens of the rapidly changing technological world, learning about digital citizenship, empowered learners, and knowledge constructors, taught to ISTE (International Society for Technology in Education) standards.

Kurn Hattin Homes’ Trustees, Incorporators, and staff attended the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony and SmartLab presentation after the Homes’ Annual Meeting on Sept. 28, 2022. Kurn Hattin Homes’ President of the Board Mark Bodin and Executive Director Stephen Harrison held the Technology Center entrance ribbon. John and Carol’s daughter, Susan Hubbard Johnson, cut the ribbon while her husband, Pete Johnson, and their daughter Rachel looked on.

John and Carol Hubbard were very dear friends to Kurn Hattin Homes. John was an Incorporator, a Trustee, President of the Board, and Trustee Emeritus. In 2015 he and Carol were recipients of the Charles A. Dickinson Award for their unwavering dedication to Kurn Hattin Homes. He also served as chair of the annual golf tournament committee for over 15 years.

This is a very important program addition and exciting time for everyone at Kurn Hattin Homes. We are so appreciative of this truly amazing gift and brand new opportunity for the children in our care.