Kurn Hattin Homes earns coveted 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – New England Kurn Hattin Homes for Children’s commitment to accountability and transparency has once again earned it the highest possible 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. This is Kurn Hattin Home’s seventh 4-star rating and now its third consecutive 4-star rating.

“Only 26% of the charities we evaluate have received at least three consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that New England Kurn Hattin Homes outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets New England Kurn Hattin Homes apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness,” stated Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator.

Attaining the coveted 4-star rating indicates that Kurn Hattin Homes exceeds industry standards, adheres to best practices, and executes its mission in a financially efficient way, giving donors greater confidence in making charitable decisions. More detailed information about New England Kurn Hattin Home’s rating is available at www.charitynavigator.org.

Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Its mission: Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Follow their journey at www.kurnhattin.org.