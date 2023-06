WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Over 175 guests celebrated Kurn Hattin Day on May 20. A delicious luncheon and children’s “KH Camp” performance were followed by the annual Alumni Association Meeting and Social. Alumni Association President Heather Hunter, class of 2001, facilitated the meeting, and introduced Kurn Hattin Homes Houseparent Meranda Chandler, class of 2008, as the new president.