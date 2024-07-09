Kurn Hattin announces staff appointments and awards

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes for Children is pleased to announce new staff additions and special recognition during the second quarter of 2024. These actions represent a continuous focus on developing and strengthening the team that provides valuable services to the children who live and learn at the homes.

Mariah Bischofberger has accepted the position of Kurn Hattin Homes’ admissions and outreach assistant. In addition to compassion, sensitivity, and enthusiasm, Mariah brings many years of experience working in programs to support children and families. She has also worked as a long-term substitute teacher at New Brook Elementary School in Newfane, Vt., and managed their school’s after school program.

Tyler Gowey has joined the Kurn Hattin Homes’ dining services team as a prep cook. Looking forward to a long career at the homes, Tyler says, “I’ve always been passionate about cooking. Now, I get to do what I love, and I can help make the kids happy. It’s cooking for a good cause.”

Each year, Kurn Hattin Homes recognizes and celebrates staff members as they achieve employment milestones. This year, the homes presented Service Awards to the following: Robert Anderson, houseparent, 20 years of service; Melanie Atkin, director of food services, 20 years of service; Leonard Farrar, facilities and maintenance staff, 25 years of service; Leah Gordon, director of counseling, 20 years of service; Kathleen Gurney, senior accountant, 10 years of service.

Congratulations to these staff members, who play a vital role in Kurn Hattin Homes’ mission of positively changing the lives of children and families forever.

To learn more about employment opportunities at Kurn Hattin Homes, please visit www.kurnhattin.org/employment-opportunities.