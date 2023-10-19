Kurn Hattin announces new staff

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes for Children (KHH) is pleased to announce several new staff additions. These changes represent a continuous focus on developing and strengthening the team that provides service to the children who live and learn at the Homes.

Stephen Miceli has accepted the role of family outreach coordinator. Drawn to the Kurn Hattin mission of positively impacting the lives of children, Steve, as the family outreach coordinator, looks forward to expanding the positive impact to families, strengthening the connections between the children, their families, and the entire KHH community.

Lorie Rogers has joined the department of institutional advancement as communications liaison, working on publications, special projects, and events.

Jariod Shoemaker has been hired as a house parent, working to provide a safe, homelike environment for the children living in his cottage.

Jacqulyn Wesley, the Homes’ new student support coordinator, came to Kurn Hattin because of her love of working with children, helping them to develop good social habits and emotional wellness. Her primary responsibilities include helping the children transition from the weekends residentially into the school day every Monday morning, teaching the Second Step curriculum to middle school students, and helping all the children strengthen their problem solving skills.

Joseph “Jay” Brandon has joined the maintenance crew as school custodian for the Mayo Building, the Homes’ academic school building.

Elizabeth “Liz” Olmstead has accepted the position of administrative officer within the department of institutional advancement.

Amy Harlow has accepted a part-time position as an academic interventionist, supporting students in need of extra time and attention. After retiring from a career in public education and administration that spanned more than 33 years, Amy has stepped back into teaching to once again work with students on a more personal level.

Jennifer Crandell has joined the teaching staff at Kurn Hattin, working with third and fourth graders.

Hugh Montgomery has accepted the position of chief advancement officer and director of strategic development, heading up the Homes’ overall development and institutional advancement efforts. Hugh holds a master’s in organization and management from Antioch University. Prior to this position, Hugh worked at Putney School as director of development and campaign director, and at The Student Conservation Association as major gift officer and as director of gift planning. His earlier years were spent working with VPR and Middlebury College, first in advertising, and then in development/planned giving.

Commenting on these changes, Steve Harrison, executive director, said, “We are excited to welcome those who have accepted new positions at the Homes. These appointments underscore our continued commitment to bolstering our team with new talent, and bringing in fresh perspectives to further our growth.”