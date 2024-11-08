Krystee Lee Quaile, 1986-2024

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Krystee Lee (Ward) Quaile, affectionately known as “Sweet Pea,” passed away on Nov. 3, 2024, at the age of 38. She was born on Aug. 5, 1986, in Keene, N.H., the daughter of Bruce E. and Melony (Enman) Ward. Krystee was a cherished mother, daughter, sister, and friend.

Krystee graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School, and pursued further studies at SUNY Cobleskill College of Agriculture and Technology.

A passionate equestrian, Krystee found joy and solace in horseback riding, a hobby that reflected her love for animals and the outdoors.

Krystee is survived by her son Carter K Quaile; her parents; her brothers Jeremy R. Ward (Caitlin) and their children Kamryn, Mason, and Calihan, as well as Garrett D. Ward (Katelyn); her grandparents George L. Enman Jr. and Miriam Ward; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Barbara J. Enman and Erwin W. Ward.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center in memory of Krystee, located at 1140 NH-12A, Surry, NH 03431. Krystee’s love for horseback riding and her compassionate spirit will continue to inspire through the support of this organization.

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.