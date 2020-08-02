Komen Foundation speaker featured at Ludlow Rotary

LUDLOW, Vt. – Linda Maness, New England development manager for the Susan G. Komen Foundation, was the guest speaker at the recent meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club via Zoom. She discussed the history of the SGKF in Vermont, noting that the organization has been conducting fundraising in the state for the past 28 years. SGKF, a nonprofit group raising research dollars for the study and prevention of breast cancer, has donated $400,000 to UVM in the past five years to support research at that institution.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, they have revised their annual walk to raise funds to a “virtual walk.” Maness indicated the virtual walk would “take place wherever the donor wished – their backyard or living room.” It is scheduled for Oct. 24 in Vermont. She added that “walkers raise more money for the foundation than racers,” which is why the foundation stresses the walking program.

She cautioned that “cancer hasn’t stopped because of COVID-19,” highlighting the continued need for research funds to find a cure for breast cancer. The SGKF also provides additional funding to support the cost of childcare, travel expenses, and similar expenses associated with the medical treatment of cancer.

Maness also detailed how the funds raised by the foundation are allocated to various medical research organizations working on the cure and prevention of breast cancer specifically and all forms of cancer in general. More information on the foundation may be found at www.komen.org.