Killington Cup returns this winter

KILLINGTON, Vt. – Vermont’s Killington Resort, the largest ski and snowboard destination in eastern North America, announced today that tickets for the 2024 Stifel Killington Cup will be available for purchase starting Sept. 17, at 10 a.m., at www.killington.com. Taking place Nov. 29 – Dec. 1, the Audi FIS Ski World Cup will once again bring women’s giant slalom and slalom races to Vermont. The event is expected to attract Stifel U.S. Ski Team superstars, including seven-time Stifel Killington Cup slalom victor and winningest alpine skier in history Mikaela Shiffrin, who may be going for her historic 100th victory. She’ll be joined by teammates, former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan, Olympian AJ Hurt, and Nina O’Brien, who is making her return from injury this season.

Returning once again this year is the athlete bib draw, fireworks display, and festival village opening to kick things off on Friday night. Friday night activities are free to the public. No ticket is required. Saturday and Sunday will feature world-class ski racing, as well as live music performances, starting at just $10 for a ticket. The event will highlight Heroic, an initiative empowering women in the ski industry, with panel discussions and a movie on Saturday evening.

“I am thrilled to welcome the World Cup back to Killington once again. It is the best way to kick off the season, a testament to our snowmaking team and the strength of the ski community as a whole,” says Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain. “The Stifel Killington Cup is about the community as much as the competition. Last year, we were able to donate $330,000 to support regional winter sports organizations through the Killington World Cup Foundation, and we are proud to continue this tradition and donate a portion of ticket sales, including 100% of VIP packages, again this year.”

A percentage from all ticket options benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation, which supports athlete team services and provides grants to bolster winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports throughout the region. Proceeds from 2023 ticket sales supported over 33 winter sports programs in eight states.

For additional information about the 2024 Stifel Killington Cup, please visit www.killington.com/worldcup.