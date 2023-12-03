Kids holiday crafts programs at local libraries

REGION – This season, two of our local libraries are hosting gift-making workshops for children with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey. Wilder Memorial Library in Weston will have its program on Saturday, Dec. 9. South Londonderry Free Library welcomes little elves on Saturday, Dec. 16. Both programs begin at 10:30 a.m. Children will be able to make a collection of special gifts for family and friends. The programs are free of charge and appropriate for children of all ages. All materials are provided. Contact the libraries for more information.