KHH Receives grant from Rite Aid Healthy Futures

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes for Children (KHH) has received a $10,000 Neighborhood Grant from Rite Aid Healthy Futures to continue advancing its important mission, focused on providing children in our care a safe, caring place where they can learn, play, grow, and experience the joy of childhood.

Part of its overall Empowering Children signature initiative for Rite Aid Healthy Futures, the Neighborhood Grants help nonprofits address the toughest health and wellness challenges facing kids today.

Kurn Hattin Homes, one of only two Vermont charitable entities chosen, joins 370 other organizations across 17 states that have each received a $10,000 grant for general operations. The funds will help them continue to deliver critical services as inflation, food insecurity, troubling mental health trends, and other converging factors impact children.

“We are so appreciative to receive grant money that can be applied to our general operations budget, because it means we have the flexibility to direct the resources to our most pressing needs,” said Adam Hallock, the homes’ director of maintenance. “We plan to use the Neighborhood Grant for building improvements across the campus, including weatherization of our residential cottages and new flooring in our Mayo Building academic wing.”

The grants are funded through the KidCents customer fundraising program, which allows Rite Aid customers to round up their purchases in-store and online to support children’s health and wellness.

By rounding up their nickels, dimes, and quarters, millions of Rite Aid customers contribute to local charities restoring hope, resiliency, and self-esteem in children.

“Children today face acute and converging crises across a range of fields that adversely impact their quality of life,” said Matt DeCamara, executive director of Rite Aid Healthy Futures. “Thanks to the generosity of Rite Aid customers, these hyperlocal organizations can continue to provide much-needed programs and services steadying the course for children today, and guiding them toward promising tomorrows.”

Rite Aid Healthy Futures is a public charity that improves the lives and futures of kids in Rite Aid communities through partnerships that help build healthier, more equitable neighborhoods. Launched by Rite Aid in 2001, Healthy Futures supports causes, initiatives, and organizations that help kids live long, happy, and healthy lives. Grants are made possible through the generous donations of customers who round up their purchases at Rite Aid through the KidCents program. Visit www.riteaidhealthyfutures.org to learn more.