Keith Pierce, 1945-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Keith Norris Pierce, 76, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2022, with his daughter by his side.

Keith and his twin sister, Kathleen, were born in Springfield, Vt. on June 26, 1945 to Norris James Pierce and Clemency Mae (Pierce) Bargfrede. He attended schools in Springfield, served in the Vermont National Guard, and was a lifelong resident of Springfield.

Keith was predeceased by his father, Norris Pierce; mother, Clemency Bargfrede; siblings Scott and Richard Pierce; granddaughter, Kirstie Greer; and beloved dog and companion, Ephraim, a.k.a. “Effie.”

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Hains, of Chester, Vt.; granddaughter, Kyndra Hains, of Rockingham, Vt.; sisters Charlene Knight of Perkinsville, and Kathleen Esposito and her husband Louis of West Haven, Conn.; nephews Fred Thorburn of Perkinsville, Vt., Kevin Thorburn of Northford, Conn., Dale Baldwin of Wallingford, Conn., and Richard Pierce of Springfield, Vt.; and many other cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Keith worked at Jones & Lamson in Springfield for many years. After leaving J&L, he was employed as a mechanic at Jim Ballard’s Precision Valley Auto Sales for over 20 years. He was also employed as a salesman for Paul and Son Ford in Claremont, N.H. and Sherwin Williams, in addition to having his own painting business for a short period of time.

Most of Keith’s life revolved around automobiles. He was an excellent mechanic and restored and fixed a number of vehicles over the years. He could easily tell you the make and model of any car, and tell you what it originally had under the hood for a motor. Keith enjoyed many nights over at the Claremont Speedway with Barry Messer’s Pit Crew, or in the stands watching the race. His Sundays were usually spent watching Nascar races. He attended car shows and went on trips to Carlisle, Pa. to car events along with his other automobile enthusiast/restoration friends: Barry Messer, Bill LeClair, Bob Beaudry, Dick Crowson, Gary Rapinatti, Dave Martel, and Mark Gomez. Keith was great with music trivia and was known to play “name that tune” with family and friends. He always knew the songs and the artists. Some may have thought Keith was a rough/tough man but those who truly knew him knew that if he picked on you, he really liked you.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. from 1 – 2 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.