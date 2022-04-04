Katherine Lena Starks, 1942-2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – Katherine Lena (Wilkins) Starks transitioned early Tuesday morning March 22, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones.

Born Aug. 23, 1942 in Ludlow, Vt. to the late Charles and Mildred (Holcomb) Wilkins, Kathy was a 1960 graduate of Black River High School in Ludlow.

She and John Todd Starks were married from September, 1963, until his death in December, 2007. During their marriage they owned and operated Starks Restoration & Rental in Chatham, N.Y. She became very talented at hanging complicated patterned wallpaper. She also enjoyed restoring old furniture to its original splendor. In her younger years, bingo beckoned her often.

Thrifting at shops, flea markets, and yard sales was her hobby. She loved a bargain except when it came to coffee. It was Folgers with her Pall Mall or it was none!

If you knew Kathy you knew her true passion was her family, immediate as well as her large extended family. Her love and unending generosity was her trademark. Her fierce independence paved the way and was a great example for her future generations. Kathy’s death is a huge loss to all. There was only one Kathy.

Surviving are her children, Donald Starks Sr (Mary VanAlstyne) and Laurie Johnson, both of Chatham N.Y. She was predeceased by her daughter Tammy in 2013.

Also survived by grandchildren Charles Bost III (Audra MacFarlane) of Valatie, N.Y., Donald (Stephanie) Starks Jr, Candice Dutcher, Amber (Robert ) Snyder, William VanAlstyne (Christína Elmendorf), and Randy VanAlstyne, all of Chatham N.Y., Samantha-Marie VanAlstyne (Matteo Hampton ) of Hudson, and Nathaniel (Niki) Bost of Kingston N.Y.,

Her sisters; Sandra (Billy) Tyrrell and Nancy Brown, Proctorsville, Vt., Sue (Ron) Bates, Cavendish, Vt., brother Kenneth Wilkins, Ludlow Vt., sister-in-law Joyce Wilkins of Proctorsville, Vt., and son-in-law William Vanalstyne of Chatham.

She will be missed by ten great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kathy was predeceased by brothers Donald and Albert Wilkins; sisters, Doris and Delores Wilkins; lifetime friends, Ana-Mae, Maria, and Arlene, “The Coffee Klatch.”

She will be forever missed.

Graveside services will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Our Community Cares, 25 Hudson Ave., Chatham NY 12037 www.ourcommunitycarescc.org/. Condolences may be conveyed at www.frenchblasl.com.