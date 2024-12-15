Kate Lorenz Community Fund announces 2024 awards

REGION – The Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund announces awards and gifts for 2024. This year, as in the past, the fund has donated $5,000 in gifts to organizations that represent Lorenz’s interests and passions.

The Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund supports the causes and ideas Lorenz held dear: children and early literacy, women’s rights, the visual and performing arts, social justice, environmental education and more.

Organizations which received gifts/awards in 2024 are: Stepping Stones Preschool, Proctorsville, Vt.; 350 VT for Climate Change, Burlington, Vt.; The Expeditionary School at Black River, Ludlow, Vt.; The Leyeyo Memorial Library, Townshend, Vt.; Valley Free Radio for Music, Florence, Mass.; The Amherst Survival Center, Amherst, Mass.; Parlor Room Collective, Northampton, Mass.; The Spring Street Preschool, Amherst, Mass.; and the Institute for the Musical Arts, Goshen, Mass.

Donations to the Kate Lorenz Community Fund can be made at www.katelorenzmusic.com via PayPal, or by mailing a check to The Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund, P.O. Box 418, Chester, VT 05143. For more information or questions about the fund, please reach out to katelorenzmemories@gmail.com.

Lorenz’s family and friends, and the annual Sparkletown Tribute Concerts will continue to grow the Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund to keep Lorenz’s spirit, caring, generosity, and kindness alive in the world. We will continue using these funds to support organizations that represent her interests and passions. There will be a new round of gifts and awards to organizations in 2025.