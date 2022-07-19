Karen Marini, 1949-2022

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Karen (Ascenzia) Marini, 73, of Proctorsville, Vt., passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, from progressive bulbar palsy. She was born on June 19, 1949, in New Haven, Conn., to the late Joseph and Emily (Rocklott) Ascenzia. She is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Marini; her children, Tara Powell and Joseph Marini, Jr.; her grandchildren, Delaney and Landon Poitras; and her sister, Joanne Ascenzia.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements. Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours, and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Proctorsville Fire Department, Rescue Snowmobile Fund, PO Box 81, Proctorsville, VT 05153.