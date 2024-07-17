Just Neighbors names new president, officers

REGION – Just Neighbors, a local charity that provides financial support to community members in times of need, recently named Londonderry resident and longtime board member Annie Campbell as its new board president.

Over the last two years, Just Neighbors has given out $70,000, including more than $30,000 in flood-recovery funds, to local residents who were unable to cover the costs of basic life necessities. Financial assistance from Just Neighbors has included help for heat and utility bills, home and driveway repairs after the flood, medical costs, transportation, and even costs of camps for children.

“Just Neighbors provides an important service to our community members experiencing hard times, and I’m proud to be part of this organization,” said newly elected board president Annie Campbell. “From help with rent and utilities to purchasing a needed hearing aid, we are always willing to learn about our neighbors’ individual situations and help when we can. We consider any and all requests, which makes us quite unique.”

Just Neighbors is administered by a volunteer board of directors, allowing for 100% of donations to go directly back into the community. Just Neighbors provides services to residents of Andover, Bondville, Chester, Jamaica, Landgrove, Londonderry, South Londonderry, Peru, Weston, Winhall, and Windham.

Just Neighbors often gets referrals from partners including Neighborhood Connections, the Chester Family Center, and other local organizations working to support and empower community members in various ways.

“We are so grateful for these partnerships,” said Nicole Wengerd, executive director of Neighborhood Connections. “Our communities are stronger when service providers and support centers are working hand-in-hand to ensure people have access to resources and opportunities.”

Just Neighbors was founded in 2003 by current board member Jon Bliss, and now may be best known for their annual voucher program where they give community members in need a $500 voucher toward their utility bills. While Just Neighbors makes every effort to provide necessary assistance, the realities of available resources does not allow them to do so under all circumstances. Just Neighbors’ ability to provide assistance is dependent on the generosity of local community members.

“A huge thanks to all the folks who have given over the years in amounts small and large,” said Campbell. “We do all we can to ensure that your donations go directly to community members who need it.”

The board also recently appointed Kirsten Bokenkamp as vice president, Donna Taranko-Moulton as treasurer, and Peter Areson as secretary. Other board members include Jon Bliss, Laurie Krooss, Tove Stigum, Josh Witkin, and Sunny Wright.