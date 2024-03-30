Jupiter’s Moon Europa at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Project scientist of NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission Bob Pappalardo will be speaking at the Rockingham Library on Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. Take this unique opportunity to learn from the expert about why Europa may be one of the best places to look for environments where life could exist beyond Earth. Even though Europa is but one of Jupiter’s more than 90 moons, it has been singled out for its special characteristics. Find out what these characteristics are, and when, in the near future, the Europa Clipper will be sent up to conduct a detailed reconnaissance.

Bob Pappalardo is the surrogate son of Rockingham Library patrons Rosemarri and Hans Roth. This program, of interest to curious people aged 14 and up, is free, open to the public, and accessible to those with disabilities.