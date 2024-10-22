Joyce Ordinetz, 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Joyce (Goltz) Ordinetz passed away quietly at home on Oct. 30, 2023, at the age of 95. Joyce was well known throughout the community, growing up and living most of her life in Springfield, Vt. She was predeceased by her husband Tony in 2002, and son Terry in 2017.

Retired from Fellows after 40 years, Joyce pursued her passions for gardening, family, and volunteer work, including Vermont Basic Education, and the Springfield Osher program, greeting attendees and maintaining the mailing list of members. She worked to develop the Fellows history display at the Great Hall, where she also worked as a volunteer docent. As a Windsor County Reads reading partner, she developed the Books for Breakfast program at Union Street School, sharing her passion for reading with struggling students. Joyce has touched many lives over the years.

Instead of a public funeral, the family has planned a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 26. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, on Pleasant Street in Springfield Vt., with a reception immediately to follow at the Nolin-Murray Center Parish Hall next door, from 12-3 p.m.