Joshua Mosher, 1978-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Joshua Mosher, 45, of Bellows Falls, passed away suddenly at his home on Feb. 10, 2024. Josh was born on Dec. 29, 1978, in Bellows Falls, to Gary and Kelly (Young) Mosher. Josh graduated from BFUHS in 1997, having worked at Green Mountain Herbs and Fletcher’s during and immediately after graduation. He had just celebrated his 22nd anniversary at Sonnax Industries in January 2024, where he worked across many divisions and greatly enjoyed his team and time there. Outside of Sonnax, Josh worked at the Bellows Falls Opera House for many years, where he interacted with the community frequently and often promoted the cinema and the arts in general, his true passion. Josh was an avid musician, both playing and writing, and was known for his generosity in this space, playing many benefits for individuals and organizations with his bands Kaos, Curst, and Spectris. Moreover, Josh was a gifted artist, specifically in pen and ink, and digital arts. Josh was never shy with his opinion about movies, music, books (he was a voracious reader), and other items which often landed him in the infamous Facebook Jail – something he was always quite proud of! Lastly, Josh could often be recognized due to his love of hats, specifically scally caps, as well as all forms of Star Wars and music attire, especially Prince.

Josh is survived by his parents Gary and Kelly Mosher; grandmother Joanne Barry; and bothers Karl and Jordan Mosher. He is also survived by uncles Steven (Kathy) Young, Scott Young, and K. Scott (Mary) Mosher; aunts Christina Martin, Jill Dorsey, and Gail Bailey; as well as many cousins, especially Edward (Monica) Wylie. Josh is also survived by a countless number of friends with whom he shared deep bonds and will miss his energetic and positive presence dearly.

Josh was predeceased by his grandparents Virginia and Kenneth Mosher, and Kevin Barry, as well as aunt Karen Nashshad.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m., at the Fenton and Hennessy Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. Burial will follow in the Saxtons River Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St in Bellows Falls, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Rockingham Entertainment Development (RED). Checks can be made out to RED and sent to P.O. Box 653, Bellows Falls, VT 05101. Online donations can be made at www.tinyurl.com/JoshMosherFund.