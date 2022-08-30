Jonne Adler, 1935-2022

CHESTER, Vt. – Jonne L. Adler passed Aug. 25, 2022 peacefully, at her home in Chester, Vt . surrounded by her family. Jonne was born in New York City on Jan. 8, 1935.

She spent the early years of her youth in Germany and her teens years back in Mattawan, N.J. Before moving to Vermont in 1995, Jonne and her husband Dick Adler resided in Berwick Maine, both working at the University of New Hampshire for many years.

Jonne was an active member of her community. She volunteered at the Chester Andover Family Center as well as at the Whiting Library. She was an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Springfield, Vt., serving on committees, cooking for events, and being sure there were flowers on Sunday. Jonne embraced her love of music by singing in the local community choir and at church. There was always music playing in her home. She loved her beautiful flower gardens. She was an excellent cook, sharing recipes that were loved by all.

Jonne is survived by her three children, Richard and his wife Nola, John and his wife Mary Beth, and Susan and her husband Scott. She has two granddaughters and sons-in-law, and four great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, Vt. on Sept. 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Whiting Public Library or the Chester Andover Family Center.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.