LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Feeling cooped up and want to get out for some fun and socialization? Join your neighbors on Monday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m. for an hour of games and sweet treats at Neighborhood Connections.

Transportation is provided if needed. Just call 802-824-4343 to reserve your space at the game table. Neighborhood Connections is in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office.