Join the all-organic 2021 community garden

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Area Community Garden is open to all residents of Ludlow and neighboring towns. The fenced garden is located in the Fletcher Farm grounds on Route 103, at the border between Ludlow and Proctorsville. Individual 10-by-10-foot plots are used to grow vegetables, flowers, and some fruits. Waist-high raised beds are available too. This is a “community” garden, and all members are expected to join in and take part in the maintenance of their own plots as well as the common areas of this beautiful garden. Last year was a very successful growing season.

A separate enclosed area is dedicated to composting food scraps. This is an ongoing educational project made possible through a Grow Grant from the New England Grassroots Environmental Fund and support from Composting Association of Vermont, Vermont Community Garden Network, and the participation of UVM Extension Master Gardeners and Master Composters.

The plot fee includes the use of garden tools, hoses, tiller, carts, water, compost, and other materials. Again, due to Covid-19, we will not have a general information and registration meeting this year.

To sign up and reserve a plot, please send an email with your full name, address, and phone number to ludlowgarden@tds.net. A reply with instructions will be sent to all who contact us. Plots are available on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, go to Facebook “Ludlow Area Community Garden” or call Gary MacIntyre at 802-228-7178, or Rosa Donohue at 802-228-7496.