Join Dr. Roger Fox at his retirement celebration

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – As many in our community already know, Dr. Roger Fox will retire from his position at the Mountain Valley Clinic in Londonderry after 47 years of service. Roger has not only been a central pillar of our local clinic, but also a vibrant force in our community.

You may have encountered Roger directing choir performances, or thundering down the polo field, or expounding on the challenges of raising his chickens and goats. Or you may have been one of the many, many of us helped by his medical skill, great patience, instinctive kindness, unyielding determination, and steadfast loyalty to his patients and their families.

To celebrate his many years of service to our entire community, the Mountain Valley Health Council invites all well-wishers to come together in a tribute to Roger on Saturday, July 9, from 1 to 4 p.m., on the Peru Town Green. Photos of Roger over the past 47 years, memories of his contributions, and light refreshments will all be available. There will be a formal program at 2 p.m., followed by an open mic for interested community members to share their thanks and stories.

We are preparing a commemorative book for Dr. Fox. To include your tribute please go to www.newlywords.com/dr-roger-fox. For more information, email MVHCvt@qmail.com.