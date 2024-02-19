John W. Snarski, 1944-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – John William Snarski Jr. passed away Feb. 16, 2024, at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., due to complications from Covid and Alzheimer’s disease. He was 79 years old.

The eldest of four sons, John was born on June 10, 1944, to John Snarski Sr. and Sophie (Antoniewicz) Snarski in Springfield, Vt. He was raised in Cavendish, Vt., around the corner from his grandparents’ home. He often spoke of his great-grandmother, his first caregiver who taught him to speak his first language, Polish. John was a proud graduate of the Duttonsville School and Black River High School. He graduated from the University of Vermont, where he joined the football team. With the Vietnam War underway, he enlisted in the United States Army and enrolled in Officers Candidate School at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md. He was honorably discharged from Fort Knox, Ky., at the rank of first lieutenant. He went on to earn a second bachelor’s degree from Nathaniel Hawthorne College.

John worked for several companies, including Jones and Lamson in Springfield, Vt., before becoming an agent with the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service in St. Albans, Vt. He found this to be a rewarding career, and it was noted upon retirement he achieved the highest ethical standards. He resided in Bakersfield, Vt., for many years, in a home he designed. John was a talented woodworker, painter, and an eloquent writer. He had a sharp mind, quick wit, and strong opinions. He enjoyed reloading ammunition and collecting guns, hobbies he shared with his brother Art. He loved to cook with cast iron dutch ovens, and in his outdoor “cook shack” he built. John was a cat enthusiast and always had feline companions, the most special being his big orange tiger Skippy. John took fitness seriously, continuing to walk late into his life. Those who knew John may remember his “Bring Back UVM Football” campaign. When that didn’t come to fruition, he became a supporter of the Castleton football program.

Later in life, John moved to the Margaret Pratt Community in Bradford, Vt. His family sincerely thanks the staff at Margaret Pratt for the care they gave John.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Sophie Snarski, and his brother Arthur Snarski. He is survived by his brother Robert Snarski and wife Sally of Cuttingsville, Vt., and his brother James Snarski and wife Bonnie of Bartonsville, Vt. Uncle John (or self-proclaimed “UJ”) is also survived by Art’s daughters and their husbands Cara and Robert Stickney of Putney, Vt., Erin and Ethan Nelson of Ryegate, Vt., and Anna and Jason Morrison, also of Ryegate, Vt. John is survived by seven great-nieces and great-nephews Warren and Everett Stickney, Susanna, Bryn, and Ewan Nelson, and Maeve and Nora Morrison. Additionally, his aunt Theresa Hammond, many cousins, friends, and special neighbor Gary Foote survive him.

John was an avid reader and historian. Donations in his memory may be made to your local library or historical society in lieu of flowers.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 23, at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., from 5-7 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m., at the Church of Annunciation in Ludlow, Vt.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, Vt.