John Predom describes snowshoe art to Ludlow Rotary

LUDLOW, Vt. – At its recent weekly meeting, members of the Ludlow Rotary were pleasantly witness to the snowshoe artistry of John Predom, formerly of Ludlow, now a happy resident in the Northeast Kingdom.

Predom described how he developed his snowshoe art, noting that it took about 4 to 6 hours, or up to six miles of walking to create a single graphic artwork. He usually used his own backfield to create the art but required a drone to take photos of it.

When asked what type of show shoe he preferred, Predom said that he liked wooden shoes, as opposed to metal, and that they measured 46 inches in length and about a foot in width.

He commented, “Doing straight lines was much harder than walking in circles” due to the not-so-flat nature of the land.

One Rotarian asked him if he ever made a mistake. To this Predom admitted that he did occasionally make mistakes and that they were hard to correct since the impressions in the snow were obvious.

Predom maintains a Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SnowdogSnowshoeArt, where some of his graphic art may be seen. Some of his work has been recently featured on WCAX.