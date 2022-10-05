John M. Gabert, 1957-2022

WESTON, Vt. – John M. Gabert, 65, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from unforeseen complications after a brave battle with aggressive lung cancer. Though he had cancer at the time of his death, John was receiving immunotherapy for an unrelated infection at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center when he unexpectedly succumbed to heart failure. He had recently celebrated his birthday with friends and family and was looking forward to returning home.

John was born to the inimitable and salt of the earth Maude R. Gabert (Rawson) and Edmond R. Gabert Jr. (also known as Junior) on Aug. 30, 1957 in Bellows Falls, Vt. Along with his brother Joel, the family made a home on Lawrence Hill Road in the quaint village of Weston, Vt.

John attended the Village School in Weston as well as Flood Brook Union School in Londonderry. Moving onto Green Mountain High School in Chester, John thrived socially and academically. He became an Eagle Scout at the prestigious age of 17 and later became an assistant Scoutmaster, twice summiting Mount Washington in frigid January temperatures.

He was a fixture on area softball and tavern volleyball teams, and earned his Associate Degree in Education as well as a fire training certificate from the Vermont State Firefighters’ Association. He went on to teach at Flood Brook and Green Mountain, to name just a few schools where he left an indelible impact on his students.

John’s education and expertise in all things lumber began at Smith’s Mill in South Londonderry, which catapulted him into a lifelong career in the lumber industry. This professional interest led him to Memphis, Tenn., where he attended the National Hardwood Lumber Association Inspector Training School. John then moved on to Jack Tarmy Lumber Co. in Brattleboro, Vt. before becoming a part owner of JH Dunning Corp., a custom wood products manufacturing firm in North Walpole, N.H.

After twenty years, John retired in 2021 to attend to his health. Before retiring, he served as VP of Operations and on the Board of Directors as secretary for 15 years. John was instrumental in navigating the business through difficult times as well as the acquisition of Vermont Custom Cabinetry in 2018, a move that helped diversify and strengthen the company’s product offerings. John’s sense of humor and rapport with employees will always be remembered fondly.

The teams he followed and rooted for were those of any loyal New Englander – the Patriots, the Bruins, and the Celtics. He had a special dedication to catching Bruins games and following UVM hockey and basketball.

There are too many good times and memories to mention in this obituary, but John lived a life full of adventure. From piling into cars for summer concerts at SPAC, multiple road trips to the West Coast, vacations in coastal Maine, and fishing on the Connecticut River, to dinners and nights spent with the Rawson men at the family’s deer camp, Camp Rimfire in Windham, Vt., and camping and card games with his fiance Kathy and their family and friends, it was always a good time when John was around. When John stopped by a family dinner or an evening with friends, his warmth and tell-it-like-it-is personality were always welcome. On any given day, you might have caught John cruising around in his beloved dark blue ‘66 Ford Fairlane GT convertible.

John also looked forward to the Weston Rod and Gun Club game suppers, a tradition he shared with his father Junior and continued on in his memory after his passing. We would be remiss to leave out John’s brief stint in the’ 90s as a menswear model, when he was photographed in a nightshirt and featured in the iconic Vermont Country Store catalog. John never let us forget this feather in his cap, and we can’t imagine he would want you to either.

John is survived by his brother Joel Gabert of Springfield, Vt., nephew Logan Gabert of Springfield, Vt., nieces Lily Hughes of Alaska and Ivy Barboza of New Hampshire, a ton of cousins and family members, and his loving and devoted fiance and soulmate Kathy Kimball Carpenter, her daughter Morgan Carpenter, her son Keegan Carpenter and his wife Taylor Miller Carpenter, and Keegan and Taylor’s one-year-old son Bradley Carpenter, who John absolutely adored. John’s beloved dog Marlie and cat Yoda will miss their dad, but are in loving hands with their mom Kathy.

John is predeceased by his mother and father, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, and many beloved Newfoundlands and Corgis and Hannah the cat.

John’s love for the game of golf brought him to many of his local courses, including the Bellows Falls Country Club where he organized his company’s annual picnic. Every summer, the Club made sure that John’s faithful cart had its own parking spot for the season. This is why we invite those who knew and loved John to celebrate his extraordinary life at The Bellows Falls Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bellow Falls Country Club.