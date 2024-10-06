John F. Spindler, 1938-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – John Frederick Spindler, 85, of Springfield, Vt., died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, after a long illness. He was surrounded by his loving family, at Springfield Hospital. He was born on Oct. 9, 1938, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Frederick and Frances (Lafko) Spindler. The eldest of eight, he attended Springfield schools, graduated with the Class of 1956, and attended St. Michael’s College.

In 1961, he married Sandra Randall at St. Mary’s Church. He served in the United States Army for two years, stationed at Fort Dix, N.J. They returned to their hometown, and were lifelong residents of Springfield. They were married for 63 years.

John was employed in the purchasing department at Fellows Gear Shaper for many years. He later worked at Grand Union and Shaw’s grocery stores. In the Ludlow store, he especially enjoyed talking with seasonal travelers.

Although he suffered a heart attack, and was a longtime cancer survivor, he continued to live a long fulfilling life.

John loved playing the lottery, collecting wheat pennies, riding on backroads with Sandy, watching his grandkids play sports, completing crosswords, and Sudoku puzzles.

He is survived by his wife Sandy; three daughters Lisa Ellis (Stephen), Linda Lyon (Tim), and Laurie Spindler (Nathan); one brother Casey Spindler; three sisters Kristine West (George), Paula Ross (Tom), and Julie Daniel; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister Marcia Spindler Sheppard, brothers James Spindler and Frederick Spindler, and brother-in-law Donald Daniel.

In gratitude for the loving end of life care he received, memorial donations may be made to Springfield Hospital for Palliative Care at P.O. Box 2003, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements for a private family service.