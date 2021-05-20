Jim Morse awarded Green Jacket at Elks Lodge 1560

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A new tradition was started at the Springfield Elks Lodge three years ago. Like the Masters golf tournament, the Elks Lodge started awarding a Green Jacket to the member who went above and beyond their expectations during the Elk year. This year, last year’s recipient, Mike Gunn, chose to award the Green Jacket to PER Jim Morse.

During 2020-2021 Elk Year, this recipient was a no-brainer choice. Jim raised close to $15,000 by having several curbside food fundraisers. He organized Calcutta drawings and scratch ticket boards. You name it and Jim was at the forefront promoting anything he could to keep Springfield Elks Lodge solvent during Covid-19.

The first two recipients of this award were Treasurer Karen Whitney and Secretary Mike Gunn. Like the Masters, the previous year’s recipient selects the new winner.