Jean Honora Jeffrey, 1944-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Jean Honora Jeffrey, born on April 15, 1944, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022, at the age of 78. Following a long battle with leukemia, she passed away with loved ones by her side after hearing the wedding ceremony of her granddaughter of the same date that she had been waiting for.

Jean is predeceased by her parents, Steven and Helen (Waryas) Soboleski, and her grandparents, Frank and Honora (Niemzura) Waryas.

Jean is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Denis Jeffrey. They were married in Lawton, Okla. on March 21, 1965 and spent most of their marriage residing in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Jean is also survived by her three children: Brenda (Tom) Lawrence, Timothy (Stacie) Jeffrey, and Dawn (Kevin) Kingsbury; her six grandchildren: Matthew Lawrence, Mellissa Lawrence, Nicholas Kingsbury, Denise Kingsbury, Jesse Jeffrey, and Coby Jeffrey; and five great-grandchildren.

Jean spent much of her time tending to her garden, reading books, and chatting with friends and family. Jean was known for her distinct personality and left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

A Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Rockingham Meetinghouse Cemetery in Rockingham, Vt. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home 55 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls, Vt. www.fentonandhennessey.com.