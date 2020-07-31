Jean Eggleston receives LRC community service award

LUDLOW, Vt. – Each year, the Ludlow Rotary Club selects an individual from within its area of coverage – Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish, and Plymouth – who has been an extraordinary contributor and benefactor to the community. Based on her long record of work on behalf of the community, the Ludlow Rotary Club selected Jean Eggleston as the recipient of the 2020 Ludlow Rotary Community Service Award.

In presenting the award to Jean, the LRC award cited the following reasons for her selection:

“Over the years you have unselfishly devoted yourself to working to improve the quality of life in the community as well as providing needy citizens with the means to enhance their lives.

“In particular, you led the effort for Black River Good Neighbors Services to grow from a small group to one that was recognized throughout the state as a driving force in helping those less fortunate than most. This effort involved many changes in how Good Neighbors operated.

“It was largely through your leadership that the group moved from its initial location in the United Church to the old firehouse and subsequently to the Agan Building in the Ludlow Community Center.

“You also found time to help many local organizations develop and grow so that they could support other needs within the community. You have been a major contributor and supporter of the United Church of Ludlow, the Ludlow Garden Club, Black River Academy Museum, a Friend of Fletcher Memorial Library, and a founding member of FOLA.

“In all of these activities, you were willing to give your all on behalf of these organizations, never seeking personal recognition. Thus, it is with deep humility that the Ludlow Rotary Club honors you and thanks you for all you have done for the community.”