January Tech Help at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – January Tech Help classes have been scheduled at the Springfield Town Library. Individual sessions are available for computers, tablets, and smartphones. Chris Bloomfield, the library’s information technology manager, will be able to provide two sessions on two Mondays, Jan. 15 and Jan. 29, at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. These sessions are one hour long, and need to be scheduled ahead of time on a first-come, first-served basis. Library staff cannot repair your device, fill out forms for you, or provide any legal or financial advice, but are glad to help with many other concerns.

A small group class will be held at 1 p.m. for “Evaluating Online Information.” Participants will learn how to identify reliable sources of information, spot misinformation and bias, and the importance of looking at multiple and different viewpoints. This class is perfect for anyone who wants to be a smarter consumer of online information. Learn how to make informed decisions in the digital age.

For all classes, you may bring your own device, or use the library’s Windows laptops. Registration is required for all tech help sessions. Sign up today by calling the library at 802-885-3108, or online at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.