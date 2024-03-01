Janice M. Logan, 1940-2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – Janice Marie Logan, “Sweetie Pie,” 83, of Ludlow, Vt., was called home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. She was under the exceptional care of the staff at the Gill Odd Fellows Home, and was in the presence of family.

Janice was born on April 17, 1940, in Springfield, Vt., and grew up there with six siblings under the care of her mother Pearl Emerson (née Snide), and her father Howard Emerson. Once an adult, she studied for and received a bachelor’s in nursing, and became a nurse in pediatrics for many years. Janice met her first husband Gary Luman Sr. while she was living in Sherman, Texas, before they relocated to Joplin, Mo., to raise their family. Janice moved back to Vermont in the early 1980s with five of her children. Once back, she further participated in her community by working at a nursing home in Springfield, at Door Crafters, and through her work as a hostess for several local restaurants in Ludlow. During this time, she was also briefly married to her second husband Michael Logan. In 1989, Janice was left disabled after a severe car accident. She then spent the last part of her life enjoying the complexity of solving puzzles, crosswords, reading, doing crafts, gardening, and spending time in the company of her loved ones and those closest to her.

Janice is survived by her children Delia “Meshial” Wittasek, Kristina Todt, Gary Luman Jr., Lance Luman, and Arthur “Brent” Luman; son-in-law David Todt; daughters-in-law, Angela Luman and Belinda Luman; her brothers Leo Emerson and Roy Emerson; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as an aunt, several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; daughter Teressa Turber; siblings John Emerson, Joann Metz, Eldine Jelley, and Lynde Emerson; her first husband; and one great-great-grandchild.

Close family members will bid her farewell at a private memorial service held at a later time.