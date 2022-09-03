James Thurber, 1950-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – James Arthur Thurber, 72, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on Aug. 28, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born in Springfield on April 26, 1950 the son of John Sr. and Pauline (Tarbell) Thurber. He was married to Karen (Frizzell) Hammond from 1971 until 1980, and together they raised two sons.

Jim graduated from Springfield High School in 1968 and then attended Franklin Institute in Boston, Mass. He returned to Springfield and worked at the family business (Thurber Audio Video) from 1971 until the early 2000s. He then started Thurber Auto Sales which he owned and operated for many years. Jim also founded Springfield Paving in 1990, which he later sold in 1991 to his brother David. Over the years, Jim owned and operated approximately 45 apartment units throughout Southern Vermont.

Jim will be remembered as a loving father, brother, and grandfather. He was extremely proud of his two sons and grandsons, and he was happiest when spending time with his family. His favorite hobbies were automotive repair, woodworking, carpentry, and golf. Jim was a longtime member of the St. John’s Masonic Lodge # 41 in Springfield, Vt.

Jim is survived by his two sons Burton (BJ) Thurber and his wife Heather of Perkinsville, Vt., Mark Thurber of Baltimore, Vt, his brother David Thurber and his wife Kathleen of North Springfield, Vt, two grandsons Cody Thurber and Keaton Thurber, and several nieces and nephews, including his special niece, Penny Laflamme.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, his brother John (Jack) Thurber Jr., and his two sisters MaryLou (Thurber) Shumski and Sandra Thurber.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Michael Mario will officiate.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.