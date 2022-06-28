James Fisher Jr., 1954-2022

READING, Vt. – James A. Fisher Jr., 68, of Reading, Vt., died peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Bennington. James was born on May 30, 1954 in Neptune, N.J. to James A. Fisher Sr. and Alice (Gorham) Fisher. In his last years, Jim battled early onset Alzheimer’s disease, and while he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, they are grateful his mind and body are now at peace.

As a youth, Jim attended Mount Herman Prep School in Massachusetts. He loved winter vacations with his family in Vermont at Okemo Mountain. His summers were spent on the beach at Allenhurst Beach Club at the New Jersey shore. In his early twenties, Jim became a ski instructor at Okemo and went on to become an accomplished builder of custom homes. He married Cathy Thaeder on June 8, 1991, and they, with their son Briland, built a wonderful life together in Cavendish, Vt. Jim loved riding his cherished Harley and was an avid road and mountain bike rider. Jim was passionate about family barbeques, firework displays, and hosting renowned 4th of July parties.

James is survived by his wife, Catherine (Thaeder) Fisher of Reading; son, Briland J. Fisher and fiancé Alexandra DeRosia of Walpole, Maine; sister, Diane (Dee Dee) Despo and husband William of Blufton, S.C.; sister-in-law, Barbara Thaeder of Reading, Vt.; sister-in-law, Anne Thaeder of Aiken, S.C.; sister-in-law, Susan Goodhouse and husband David of Reading, Vt.; brother-in-law, Richard Thaeder; brother-in-law, John Thaeder and wife Kathleen of Kennett Square, Pa.; nephews, Christopher, Adam, and Timothy Despo, David Goodhouse, and Matthew Thaeder; nieces, Jessica Hathorn, Brittany Goodhouse, Katie and Jacqueline Thaeder; several grandnephews and grandnieces, other relatives, and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Black River Good Neighbors at 37B Main Street, Ludlow, VT 05149, 802-228-3663, The Prouty, or your favorite charity.

A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be in early August with details to follow.

Knight Funeral Home of Windsor, Vt. is honored to be entrusted with arrangements and online condolences are appreciated at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.