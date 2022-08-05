Jacqueline Stankevich, 1933-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jacqueline Stankevich, 89, passed away on Thursday morning, July 28, 2022 at the Springfield Hospital. She was born July 23, 1933 in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of William T. and Julia ( Pascale ) Moore. She graduated from Springfield High School class of 1952.

On Jan. 31, 1953, She married Walter Stankevich at St. Mary’s in Springfield, Vt. She worked as a receptionist in many offices in Springfield over the years, retiring from Young’s in 1996.

She enjoyed spending time with family, summers in Maine, the Red Sox, bowling, cooking, knitting, playing cards, square dancing, and activities at the Senior Center. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Stankevich, her three children Kathy (Brien) Ravlin, Bill ( Karen ) Stankevich, and Karen ( Don ) Nelson. One sister, Barbara Murphy Lyman, six grandchildren; Julia Ravlin, William J. Stankevich, Danielle Stankevich, Amanda Rennie, and Chelsea Nelson, and five great-grandchildren; Zoey McIntyre, Parker Stankevich, Alex, Gracie, and Ryan Rennie.

She was predeceased by her parents and one sister, Marlene Murphy.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. Rev. James Shea will officiate. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery with a reception to follow the burial at the Nolin-Murray Center.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.