SPRINGFEILD, Vt. – On Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m., join us at the Springfield Town Library for the presentation “It’s Time to Start Seeds!” New and experienced gardeners alike will enjoy this talk with Christine Terramane from Eureka Organic Farm, as we discuss where to get seeds and soil, which containers to use, and how to figure out starting dates. Participants will learn how to keep their seedlings healthy, indoors and out, and which varieties will work for their growing space and experience. Bring your seed packets, garden notes, and seed catalogs for a more personalized discussion of planning and viability. Let’s kick off the seed-starting season learning together.

Terramane is a co-owner and farmer at Eureka Organic Farm in Springfield, Vt. Terramane has been growing vegetables, herbs, and flowers for more than 10 years. Terramane and her family relocated to Springfield in 2022, where they started Eureka Organic Farm, an organic vegetable farm growing fresh, beautiful produce for foodies who love eating local. Terramane also teaches an online course called Eat Like a Farmer, teaching gardeners and farm members how to cook the incredible amounts of vegetables coming their way every summer. Learn more at www.eurekaorganicfarm.com.

This event is free and open to the public. Contact the library at 802-885-3108 with any inquiries, or visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.