Isaac T. Given, 2002-2022

N. WALPOLE, N.H. – Isaac T. Given, 20, of North Walpole, N.H., passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Isaac was born on Sept. 22, 2002 in Keene, N.H. to Katie Given of North Walpole and Rashaun Taylor of Hinsdale. He was a 2022 graduate of Fall Mountain High School. He is survived by his parents, his siblings Shyanne Given, Franklin Farnham, Jacob Pasquarelli-Taylor, Quinton Pasquarelli – Taylor and Owen Mullins; his grandparents Cindy and Dennis Richardson of North Walpole and Frances and Barbara Robertson. Isaac is also survived by his aunts and uncles Amy Given and Patrick Woodward, David and Rachel Given, Damont Whitaker; his cousins Skylar Blanchard, David Given Jr., and Emma Given, as well as many other family members and many friends.

Isaac loved fishing, 4-wheeling, and Playstation; however his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends and they will forever miss him. He was our gentle giant and protector of many.

Visiting hours will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 from 4–6 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., in Bellows Falls, Vt. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Moose in Bellows Falls on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from 12–4 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., in Bellows Falls. Visit at www.fentonandhennessey.com.