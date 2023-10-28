SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us at library for an Introduction to Death Journaling event on Monday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m., hosted by the Springfield Town Library, Springfield Senior Center, and Springfield Housing Authority.

Francesca Lynn Arnoldy, a community doula and educator, will be leading an introduction to “death journaling,” which inspired her recently published book, “The Death Doula’s Guide to Living Fully and Dying Prepared.” This workshop will encourage participants to reflect, plan, and turn inward with intention and insight while extending care to others.

The event is open to anyone interested in exploring death wellness, and is free of charge, but registration is required. It will cover various topics, including the practice of death journaling, planning, preparing, and processing, cultivating a compassionate presence, core connections, storying the past, exploring beliefs and values, tools for times of stress and suffering, and prompts for internal reflection. Your loved ones can cherish this journal as an inspiration after you have passed.

A copy of “The Death Doula’s Guide to Living Fully and Dying Prepared” will be provided to participants who attend.Visit the Springfield Library’s calendar of events to sign up, www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar. If you have any questions, please call 802-885-3108.