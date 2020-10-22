Independent School draws supporters with successful wine event

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Independent School raised over $12,000 at the Autumn Wine Tasting event held Oct. 11 at the Echo Lake Inn. The Board of Trustees continues to drive fundraising efforts to further support the endeavors of the school. The event featured wine from Casarena Winery in Argentina as well as a silent auction featuring a weeklong stay in a private villa in St. Barts. The event took place in a heated tent with social distancing guidelines in place.

Many generous donors from the community made the event possible, including: Andrew Pearce, Aubuchon Hardware, Blue Sky, Book Nook, Boot Pro, Cafe de Light, Castle Inn and Spa, Clearlake Furniture, Cota & Cota, DJ’s, Du Jour, Green Mountain Fire Place, Green Mountain Sugar House, Harry’s, Homestyle Hostel, Killarney’s, LaValley’s Building Supply, Little Cricket Gallery, Liza Foley, Main & Mountain, Mangiamo’s, Margo Marrone, Mojo’s, Northern Ski Works, Okemo Valley Golf Course, Outer Limits Brewery, Robin Anderson, Singleton’s, Sweet Surrender Bakery, Sydscompufix, The Cookster, Totem Pole, Tom’s Loft, Vermont Country Store, Von Trapp, Wine & Cheese Depot, Russ Hurlburt Photography, Irene Berry Massage, Garvey and Garvey Property Services, McLaughlin Team Four Season Sotheby’s Intl Real Estate, The William’s Family St. Barts Villa. The event would not have been possible without the support of Tom Gianola and his staff at the Echo Lake Inn.

If you would like to learn more about the school or get involved, please contact Sean Williams, Chair of the Board at sean@blackriveris.org or Kendra Rickerby, Interim Head of School at kendra@blackriveris.org. General inquiries can be made to TheSchool@blackriveris.org. Please visit our website, www.blackriveris.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.