Improve your step with pedorthics

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Do you suffer from knee, hip, back, or heel pain? Do you have bunions, corns, hammer toe, or balance issues? Gretchen Lima, a certified pedorthist, will be at Neighborhood Connections Tuesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. to discuss how she modifies footwear to ease and treat foot-related problems.

“Most people have not had their feet measured in 15-30 years,” says Gretchen, who works as a pedorthist at Manchester’s Family Footwear Center, “and are wearing the wrong size or type shoes. Many could benefit from arch support or cushions.” Gretchen will be measuring feet at this presentation. Space is limited, so call 802-824-4343 to attend.

Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office.