Hydropower relicensing on the Connecticut River

REGION – Five hydroelectric facilities on the Connecticut River in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts are being relicensed, and you can submit public comments through May 22. The flow of the river is controlled by Great River Hydro and FirstLight Power Services, and the licenses last for 30-50 years. Hydro facilities use a public trust resource – your river – to produce power, and they’re required to provide benefits to the public and ecological health of the river. Let’s make sure they do. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to speak up for recreational access and a healthy river. To learn more, visit Connecticut River Conservancy’s website at www.ctriver.org/hydro.