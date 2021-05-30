HWC Financial partners with Association of Financial Educators

LUDLOW, Vt. – Kevin Theissen of HWC Financial is proud to announce a new partnership with the Association of Financial Educators. Established in 2008 with the mission of promoting widespread and comprehensive financial literacy, AFE is the market leader in providing free educational workshops to companies, organizations, institutions, and entities of all sizes and in all market sectors throughout North America.

Over the last decade, AFE has worked with thousands of these groups to educate and uplift their employees and members through expertly taught, easy to understand workshops. AFE members are bound by a rigorous Code of Conduct that demands transparency, accountability, and integrity, and agree to share their knowledge without discrimination or bias.

AFE’s members are comprised of experts in dozens of finance-related fields including investing, estate planning, tax, real estate, wellness, and many more. These expert instructors generously donate their time in an effort to empower corporate and community groups to take control of their financial futures. AFE’s members share the common goal of fighting financial Illiteracy, gaining community exposure, and empowering through education.