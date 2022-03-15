Hunter safety course at Chester Rod & Gun Club

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Rod & Gun Club will be hosting a free traditional hunter safety course, starting March 28. Each student must complete the course and attend all of the following classes: March 28, March 30, April 1, April 4, April 6, and April 8, from 7-9 p.m. with a mandatory field day on April 9, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Registration is through the Vermont Fish & Wildlife at www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont/107-vermont-hunter-education-traditional-course. You must register before the first class. Limited seats are available. For more information, call Paul Stoddard at 802-376-9929.