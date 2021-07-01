Humanity Network of Greater Falls offers restorative conflict resolution

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Thursday, July 8, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., join the Humanity Network of Greater Falls for an introduction to Restorative Conflict Resolution. This event will be held on the lawn behind Butterfield Library on Route 5 in Westminster, Vt. Bring a lawn chair.

Please register with Anne Dempsey at programming@rockinghamlibrary.org if you will be attending this event, but you are welcome to come to the event without registering.

Would you like to learn skills that might help you improve communication with people in your community and your family? We have all experienced the discomfort of a disagreement that did not end well for either party. Whether with coworkers or family members, neighbors or professional interactions, we can all benefit from learning and practicing Restorative Conflict Resolution – aka nonviolent communication skills.

The Rockingham Free Public Library is sponsoring a collaboration between The Humanity Network of Greater Falls and Restorative Community Practice of Vermont to offer a free introductory workshop on Restorative Conflict Resolution and to learn more about HNGF and RCPVT.

The Humanity Network of Greater Falls is a recently forged grassroots group that is working toward an egalitarian society by supporting cultural education and social engagement opportunities.

The workshop will be led by Dan Dewalt, Laurie Rabut, and Claire Webb of Restorative Community Practice of Vermont. To learn more about RCPVT, visit their website at www.rcpvermont.org.

We hope this free introductory workshop will inspire your membership in the Humanity Network of Greater Falls and encourage your participation in Restorative Circle Conference Practice, a six-week workshop planned for September. All are welcome. For more information on the HNGF or to get the link to the monthly meetings, contact Jeanette Staley at jeanette.staley@vcfa.edu or Representative Michelle Bos-Lun at mboslun@leg.state.vt.us. Contact Laurie Rabut with any questions about RCPVT’s work at rabutlaurie@gmail.com.