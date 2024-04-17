Rockingham Library announces Cookbook Club

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Part book club and part potluck, the Rockingham Free Public Library invites cooking enthusiasts to a new monthly program at the library, Cookbook Club. The first gathering is scheduled for Monday, April 29, 5:30 p.m., at the library, and will be a brief organizing meeting to plan together the first official meeting of the Cookbook Club in May. Those interested are invited to bring favorite cookbooks for consideration at the initial gathering, and a dish to share. The following meetings will be held on the final Monday of each month, at 5:30 p.m.

The club is free to join, and cooks of all skill levels are welcome. This program is made possible by a grant from the Association for Rural and Small Libraries, and is presented as part of the “Seed to Spoon: Cultivating Community” project. For more information, email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or visit the library online at www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or in person at 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.