How to honor a veteran on Veterans Day

REGION – Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a day set aside to remember and recognize veterans who have served or who are serving to protect our freedoms.

American Legion Auxiliary units will be hosting special events across the nation to honor veterans. In addition to attending these events, there are simple things people can do to make a difference in a veteran’s life on this special day. The American Legion Auxiliary also recognizes the devoted caregivers and families who give selfless support and dedication to the men and women of the armed forces.

Attend an event. Attend a ceremony, parade, or other special event in your community.

Offer help. Do you have a relative, friend, or neighbor that is a veteran? Offer to help with household chores or yard work.

Support veteran-owned businesses.

Thank veterans for their service. It’s a simple gesture, but it can make a huge impact.

Write a thank you or a letter to a veteran.

Ask a veteran about their time in the military. Be sure to be an engaged listener.

Volunteer with an American Legion Auxiliary unit in your community. Reach out to a unit in your community or visit www.ALAforVeterans.org for more information.

Donate to a cause the helps veterans. Every dollar helps. Even a small donation is money well spent to support our nation's heroes. Consider donating to the American Legion Auxiliary Foundation or other organizations that support veterans, military, and their families.

Veterans Day originated in 1919 as Armistice Day to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. The date of Nov. 11 is significant because fighting between the Allied nations and Germany ceased on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in the eleventh month in 1918.

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day.

Not to be confused with Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all veterans – those who have served and are currently serving, along with those who have passed.

The American Legion Auxiliary is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Our members also support the mission of the American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. Proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation, National Poppy Day, and recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 600,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military, and their families. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the USA. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.