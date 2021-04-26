How about a little horse’n around this summer?

BELMONT, Vt. – Ready to spread your wings after a year of social distancing and isolation? Why not join us at Reinbow Riding Center in Belmont where kids and adults get a chance to spend some quality time outdoors in the company of beautiful horses. We are looking for volunteers who would like to help us carry out our mission to improve the wellbeing of individuals with unique physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges with a therapeutic equine experience.

What could be better than working with kids and horses? Don’t know anything about horses, but always wanted to? No problem! We’ll teach you the secrets and more. Like to work with kids, but not quite sure of horses? That’s okay – we have jobs for everyone. Not sure if you can commit for the whole summer? Come talk to us. We’re flexible and will work with your schedule. You must be 14 years of age to work with the horses, but there are also opportunities for those younger. Students and others can participate to receive credit for community service.

Volunteer Open House and Orientation is Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. at Stone Wall Farm, 892 Tarbellville Rd., Belmont. After a short orientation with coffee and goodies, we jump right in with demonstrations and hands-on training in side walking. There are also training videos on YouTube at Reinbow Riding Center Vermont.

Come join us for the Open House & Orientation and see if you would like to be part of our therapeutic horsemanship program this season. You can help us bring joy to kids and adults and have fun doing it.

To all the gardeners out there: we’re looking for day lilies to plant on a hillside at our new location. If you have extra when you divide your plants, please think of us and give us a call.

Check us out on the web at www.reinbowridingcenter.org; email programs@reinbowridingcenter.org; or call 802-236-2483.

Volunteer applications and handbooks can be found on our website. You can also call 802-770-2958 or email janupton@comcast.net. Applications are also available at the open house, but we prefer you get them in ahead of time. Look for us on Facebook or Twitter @ReinbowRiding and Instagram @reinbow_riding_center. Find directions to Stone Wall Farm on the website and page 4 of the volunteer application. If you can’t attend May 8 but would like to volunteer, please contact us.